Cubs' Jose Quintana: Blasted by Braves on Saturday
Quintana (1-1) escaped with a no-decision in Saturday's 14-10 win over the Braves, coughing up seven runs on seven hits and four walks over 2.1 innings while striking out only one.
Ozzie Albies led off the game with a home run and Quintana never recovered, throwing only 37 of 70 pitches for strikes before exiting. The left-hander's had two poor starts and one excellent one to begin the season, and while his 8.16 ERA and 9:10 K:BB through 14.1 innings are alarming, there's no indication he's dealing with an injury that would be affecting his performance. Things may not get any better for him in his next outing, however -- a road start Friday at Coors Field.
