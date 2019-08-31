Cubs' Jose Quintana: Bounces back with win

Quintana (12-8) tossed 5.2 shutout innings while allowing four hits and two walks with three strikeouts, earning a victory against the Brewers on Friday.

The 30-year-old had a subpar outing his last time on the hill, but thanks in part to Friday's outing, he still had a great August, going 4-1 with a 2.02 ERA. In his only no-decision this month, Quintana posted a season-high 14 strikeouts, helping him record 39 punchouts in six August outings. Overall, he owns a 3.90 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 137 strikeouts in 152.1 innings this season. Quintana will face the Brewers in a second straight start -- the next one on the road -- Thursday.