Quintana (thumb) will join the Cubs' bullpen upon activation from the injured list Tuesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Cubs will welcome Quintana back after a left thumb laceration delayed his start to the season. However, Quintana only threw 28 pitches in his simulated game last Friday and the team will have him contribute in the bullpen initially, with an eye toward possibly starting one game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds. Alec Mills and Adbert Alzolay will also be candidates for one half of the twin bill, if Quintana needs additional time to build up.