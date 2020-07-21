Quintana (thumb) has been playing catch from 90 feet recently and could be cleared for a bullpen session in the next seven to 10 days barring any setbacks, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Quintana has been out since having thumb surgery in early July. The lefty won't be ready for Opening Day, but it appears he could be back fairly soon if the bullpen session goes off without a hitch. In the meantime, Alec Mills is likely to fill Quintana's rotation spot, with Tyler Chatwood bumping up to No. 4.