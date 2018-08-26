Cubs' Jose Quintana: Carried to 11th win by offense

Quintana (11-9) picked up the win in Saturday's 10-6 victory over the Reds, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over five-plus innings while striking out two.

The southpaw threw only 49 strikes in 89 pitches before getting the hook after walking the first batter he faced in the sixth inning, but the Cubs' bats made sure that was enough to get Quintana the win. He'll take a 4.33 ERA into his next start Thursday in Atlanta.