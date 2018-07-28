Cubs' Jose Quintana: Chased early by Cardinals

Quintana (9-7) gave up six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two in three innings Saturday in St. Louis. He took the loss.

The bulk of the damage came on a grand slam by Marcell Ozuna in the first inning. He allowed four runs in 19 innings (1.89 ERA) across three quality starts in his other three outings this month, getting his ERA under 4.00, but it is back up to 4.26 after this blowup. His next start will be a favorable home matchup against the Padres on Friday.