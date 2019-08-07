Cubs' Jose Quintana: Cruises to 10th win

Quintana (10-7) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits over seven innings while striking out seven in a 10-1 rout of the A's.

The southpaw was in control from the get-go, retiring the first nine batters he faced before a Marcus Semien double to lead off the fourth inning eventually led to Oakland's only run of the game. Quintana threw 60 of 94 pitches for strikes in his 12th quality start of the season, and he'll take a 4.23 ERA and 110:35 K:BB through 129.2 innings into his next outing Tuesday in Philadelphia.