Cubs' Jose Quintana: Cruises to win No. 13
Quintana (13-9) tossed 6.2 scoreless innings to record the win Tuesday against the Brewers. He allowed three hits and two walks, while striking out seven.
Quintana continued his good run of late, as he's now allowed two earned runs or fewer in five straight starts. During that span, the lefty is 3-0 with a 1.84 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29.1 innings, as he's looking like the pitcher the Cubs thought they were getting when they swung a trade with the White Sox last summer that included top prospect Eloy Jimenez. Quintana will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Reds.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting the first two rounds in 2019
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...