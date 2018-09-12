Cubs' Jose Quintana: Cruises to win No. 13

Quintana (13-9) tossed 6.2 scoreless innings to record the win Tuesday against the Brewers. He allowed three hits and two walks, while striking out seven.

Quintana continued his good run of late, as he's now allowed two earned runs or fewer in five straight starts. During that span, the lefty is 3-0 with a 1.84 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29.1 innings, as he's looking like the pitcher the Cubs thought they were getting when they swung a trade with the White Sox last summer that included top prospect Eloy Jimenez. Quintana will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Reds.