Cubs' Jose Quintana: Crushed by Mets

Quintana (4-7) was handed the loss Saturday against the Mets after surrendering nine runs (eight earned) on nine hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out two and walked two.

Quintana never got comfortable Saturday and gave up at least one run in all five innings pitched, with Wilson Ramos' two-run homer in the fifth inning representing the final straw. The 30-year-old is now winless in his last nine starts and has allowed 32 runs (29 earned) with a 34:18 K:BB over 48.1 innings in that stretch. Quintana will attempt to break into the win column Friday at Cincinnati.