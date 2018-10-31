Cubs' Jose Quintana: Cubs pick up 2019 option

The Cubs exercised their $10.5 million team option on Quintana for 2019 on Wednesday.

Quintana provided stability for the Cubs during the 2018 season, finishing with a 4.03 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 158 strikeouts across 174.1 innings (32 starts). This shouldn't come as a surprise since Quintana's contract is a bargain for a durable left-hander that has remained successful since coming over from the White Sox last summer.

