Cubs' Jose Quintana: Dazzles in Friday win
Quintana tossed six innings of one-run ball and picked up the win in Friday's Cactus League game against the Rangers. He allowed four hits and no walks, while striking out six.
The strong outing lowered Quintana's spring ERA to a sparkling 1.80 through 15 innings. The lefty has been a bit uneven since joining the Cubs midway through the 2017 season, but he certainly has the talent to produce really good numbers with a strong lineup around him.
