Cubs' Jose Quintana: Dazzles in win Sunday
Quintana (1-1) picked up the win Sunday by shutting out the Brewers over six innings. He allowed just three hits and two walks while striking out six.
After giving up six earned runs in his season debut, Quintana looked much sharper his second time around. The lefty exhibited better control, as he cut his walks down from four in his first start to two on Sunday. He also saw his strikeouts climb from two to six. Quintana talked in spring training about trying to be more consistent in his first full season with the Cubs, so it'll be interesting to see if he can carry this momentum into his next start. That's scheduled for Saturday against the Braves at home.
