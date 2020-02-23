Cubs' Jose Quintana: Dealing with illness
Quintana didn't throw live batting practice Sunday due to an illness, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The veteran left-hander figures to retake the mound in a couple days once he's clear of the ailment. Quintana is looking for a rebound season after posting a 4.68 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 32 outings last season.
