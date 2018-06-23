Cubs' Jose Quintana: Downed by Reds on Friday

Quintana (6-6) took the loss Friday, giving up four runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three as the Cubs fell 6-3 to the Reds.

The left-hander wasn't fooling many batters, generating only four swinging strikes in 92 pitches (58 strikes), and a three-run homer by Eugenio Suarez in the fifth inning handed Quintana his second straight loss. He's now walked multiple batters in 10 straight starts, making him a risky play heading into his next outing Thursday on the road against the Dodgers.