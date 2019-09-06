Cubs' Jose Quintana: Earns 13th win
Quintana (13-8) picked up the win Thursday against the Brewers, allowing four runs on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out five across five innings.
The long ball proved to haunt Quintana on Thursday, although his offense was able to offset any threat by providing ample run support. After giving up a two-run home run to Hernan Perez in the second inning, Quintana got into some trouble in the third when he loaded up the bases, but the right-hander narrowly escaped without damage. Quintana then allowed a two-run homer to Yasmani Grandal in the fifth, which would be his final blemish of the night. The 30-year-old was coming off 5.2 shutout innings against the Brewers last Friday at Wrigley Field. Over his last seven starts, Quintana is 5-1 with 47 strikeouts across 45.1 innings pitched. He'll look to defend a 4.00 ERA and 1.28 WHIP against the Padres in San Diego on Tuesday.
