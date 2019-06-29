Cubs' Jose Quintana: Earns fifth win Saturday

Quintana (5-7) allowed no runs on six hits without issuing a walk over six innings to pick up the win over the Reds on Saturday. He struck out four.

Quintana was coming off a rough outing, but was in control throughout this contest, scattering six singles in his six innings of work. Quintana has a 4.21 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP this season, and has a 78:29 K:BB. He lines up to face the Pirates on the road in his next start Thursday.