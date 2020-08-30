Quintana (1-0) pitched three innings of one-run ball in relief to earn the win Sunday against the Reds. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out six.
Quintana has now pitched exactly three innings in each of his two relief appearances this season, and he looked sharper Sunday, particularly with the six strikeouts. The lefty should reenter the rotation at some point, and that could happen Saturday, when the Cubs play a doubleheader against the Cardinals.
