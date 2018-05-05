Cubs' Jose Quintana: Exits after four innings against Cardinals
Quintana (3-2) took the loss against the Cardinals on Friday, giving up three runs (all unearned) on five hits, striking out four and walking four over four innings as the Cubs eventually fell 3-2.
Quintana was coming off a seven-inning, two-hit shutout against the Brewers but he was dealt the defeat against the Cardinals in this one, as he had to exit the contest after just four innings after St. Louis got three unearned runs. It's been a bit of a boom-or-bust start to the season for the left-hander who has yielded no earned runs in three of his first six outings but given up 17 in his other three. That volatility has resulted in a 4.99 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP, so he'll look to establish some consistency going forward starting with his next outing against the Marlins at home on Wednesday.
