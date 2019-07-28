Cubs' Jose Quintana: Fails to complete five Sunday

Quintana lasted just 4.2 innings and did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Brewers. He allowed three runs on four hits and two walks, while striking out three.

After four innings, it looked like Quintana was easily on his way to win No. 9, as he was staked to a 7-0 lead and had given up just one hit to that point. However, things unraveled in the fifth, as he allowed three hits and two walks before getting the hook with two outs in a game the Cubs needed badly after losing the first two in Milwaukee. Quintana will carry a 4.47 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled for Friday against the Brewers again.