Cubs' Jose Quintana: Falls to 13-10

Quintana (13-10) got the loss against the Reds on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over five innings, striking out seven and walking three in the Cubs' 2-1 defeat.

It was a solid outing from the left-hander but he was still dealt his 10th defeat of the season in a low-scoring contest against Cincinnati. He's been on a nice run of late, as this was his sixth straight outing where he's given up two or fewer earned runs. He now has a 3.95 ERA, a 1.32 WHIP and 142 strikeouts over 159.1 innings this season.