Cubs' Jose Quintana: Falls to 4-5
Quintana (4-5) took the loss against the Rockies on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on six hits over 7.1 innings, striking out four and walking none in a 3-1 defeat for the Cubs.
Quintana pitched well, working into the eighth inning before exiting after 97 pitches, but he was ultimately outdueled by Colorado rookie Peter Lambert and dealt his fifth defeat of the season. For the season, the 30-year-old has a 3.77 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP and a 66:20 K:BB over 74 innings. He's scheduled to take on the Rockies again in his next start, this time in the daunting confines of Coors Field on Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...