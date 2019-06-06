Cubs' Jose Quintana: Falls to 4-5

Quintana (4-5) took the loss against the Rockies on Thursday, giving up three earned runs on six hits over 7.1 innings, striking out four and walking none in a 3-1 defeat for the Cubs.

Quintana pitched well, working into the eighth inning before exiting after 97 pitches, but he was ultimately outdueled by Colorado rookie Peter Lambert and dealt his fifth defeat of the season. For the season, the 30-year-old has a 3.77 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP and a 66:20 K:BB over 74 innings. He's scheduled to take on the Rockies again in his next start, this time in the daunting confines of Coors Field on Tuesday.