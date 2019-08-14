Cubs' Jose Quintana: Fans 14 in no-decision

Quintana allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk across six innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Phillies. He struck out 14.

Quintana posted one of his most dominant outings of the season, but unfortunately for the lefty, the Cubs only mustered two runs in a 4-2 loss and he could not earn his 11th win. The 14 strikeouts are a new season high and it's just the second time all year Quintana has even reached double figures in the category. He's put together three straight nice starts, allowing just four earned runs and striking out 26 across 19 innings in the stretch. Quintana will look to keep rolling his next time out Sunday against the Pirates on the road.