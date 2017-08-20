Cubs' Jose Quintana: Fans eight in win
Quintana (8-10) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings to earn the win over the Blue Jays on Saturday. He struck out eight batters.
The southpaw grabbed his second straight win and fourth as a Cub, and he now boasts a 3.73 ERA and 46:13 K:BB in seven starts (41 innings) since the crosstown trade. While he hasn't been phenomenal, Quintana has been consistent for his new club, tossing five quality starts and allowing three or fewer runs in six of his seven starts. He'll look to keep things rolling in a favorable matchup against the Phillies on Friday.
