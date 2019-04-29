Cubs' Jose Quintana: Fans two in lackluster outing

Quintana yielded three runs on five hits across 5.2 innings Sunday, taking the no-decision in the extra-inning win over Arizona. He struck out two batters and allowed two home runs.

Entering Sunday, Quintana had posted three straight starts of at least seven innings and two or fewer runs allowed, earning the win in all three. The lefty kept Arizona off the board until the fourth inning where Eduardo Escobar took him deep for a solo shot, his first of two homers off Quintana on the night. He'll carry a 3.48 ERA into next Sunday's outing against the Cardinals.