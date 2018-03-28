Making his final tune-up start before the regular season, Quintana tossed three scoreless innings in Tuesday's Cactus League loss to the Red Sox.

Quintana finishes spring training with a strong 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 18.1 innings. The left-hander was somewhat up and down after joining the Cubs via trade last July, but he's hoping that more time working with catcher Willson Contreras will allow him to be more consistent in 2018. Quintana is slated to start the team's fourth game of the season in Miami and should be a strong fantasy option this year.