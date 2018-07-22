Cubs' Jose Quintana: Fires seven innings in victory

Quintana (9-6) tossed seven innings Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and four walks in the 7-2 victory over St. Louis. He struck out six and earned the win.

The four walks don't look good, but overall it was a solid outing for Quintana, who picked up his third straight win. He's allowed just four runs in 19 innings in the month of July, lowering his ERA from 4.31 to 3.87 during that span. There were reports that Quintana was dealing with some shoulder fatigue prior to the All-Star break, so it's a bit surprising that he threw 121 pitches Sunday. On the bright side, the long outing likely means he's feeling 100 percent and should be good to go on Friday in St. Louis.