Cubs' Jose Quintana: Fires six scoreless in win

Quintana (8-6) got the win Tuesday, tossing six shutout innings with three strikeouts while allowing three hits and two walks against the Giants.

Quintana was at just 86 pitches and likely could've gone even further, but the Cubs were locked in a scoreless duel entering the top of the seventh so they opted for a pinch-hitter when his spot came up in the frame. The lefty has gone six straight starts with four strikeouts or fewer -- posting a shaky 20:14 K:BB in that span -- but Tuesday's outing marked a second consecutive quality start and brought his ERA to a season-low 3.96. Barring any changes to the rotation, Quintana's next start isn't likely to come until after the All-Star break.