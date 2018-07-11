Cubs' Jose Quintana: Fires six scoreless in win
Quintana (8-6) got the win Tuesday, tossing six shutout innings with three strikeouts while allowing three hits and two walks against the Giants.
Quintana was at just 86 pitches and likely could've gone even further, but the Cubs were locked in a scoreless duel entering the top of the seventh so they opted for a pinch-hitter when his spot came up in the frame. The lefty has gone six straight starts with four strikeouts or fewer -- posting a shaky 20:14 K:BB in that span -- but Tuesday's outing marked a second consecutive quality start and brought his ERA to a season-low 3.96. Barring any changes to the rotation, Quintana's next start isn't likely to come until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Picks up win Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Shaky in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Downed by Reds on Friday•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Takes loss against Cardinals•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Gives up two runs in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Jose Quintana: Strikes out 10 in no-decision Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All-Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....