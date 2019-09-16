Cubs' Jose Quintana: Gives up five runs in short outing

Quintana gave up five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out one through 2.1 innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Sunday.

After two scoreless innings to start the game, the wheels came off in the third frame as Quintana allowed seven baserunners while only recording one out. The 30-year-old has a 4.37 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 29 starts this season. Quintana is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.