Cubs' Jose Quintana: Gives up six runs in loss
Quintana (4-4) gave up six runs (five earned) on 12 hits and one walk while striking out two through 5.1 innings to take the loss against the Reds on Sunday.
Quintana was knocked around, allowing 13 baserunners in his fourth loss of the season. This start breaks an impressive streak of eight outings in which he had allowed three or fewer runs. The left-hander has a 4-4 record with a 3.73 ERA through 10 starts this season. Quintana will make his next start Saturday against the Cardinals.
