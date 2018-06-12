Cubs' Jose Quintana: Gives up two runs in no-decision

Quintana allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts through six innings in a no-decision Monday against Milwaukee.

Despite occasional shakiness, Quintana was mostly on point when it mattered, as he kept the Brewers hitless with runners in scoring position. His big mistake was a two-run homer off the bat of Jonathan Villar in the fifth inning. Consistency has been an issue for Quintana, who hasn't completed six innings in consecutive starts since his first two starts of the season on April 1 and April 8. He'll look to end that dubious streak Sunday against the Cardinals.