Quintana allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings in Thursday's Cactus League loss to the Giants. He walked two and struck out four.

Quintana said after the game that he feels "really good" as the regular season approaches, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports. The lefty is scheduled to make one more spring training start on Tuesday against the Red Sox before slotting in as Chicago's No. 4 starter when camp breaks.