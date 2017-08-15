Cubs' Jose Quintana: Grabs third win with Cubs

Quintana (7-10) allowed two runs -- one earned -- on four hits and four walks while striking out four batters through five innings during Monday's win over Cincinnati.

While this was another mediocre outing from Quintana, he limited the damage and took home the victory, so there are positives to take away. He's now 3-2 with Chicago and sports a 4.26 ERA and 9.5 K/9 for the campaign. Pitching for a contender should help his fantasy outlook moving forward, and the lefty lines up to face the Blue Jays at Wrigley Field in his next start.