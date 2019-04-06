Cubs' Jose Quintana: Hammered by Brewers
Quintana (0-1) took the loss Friday, coughing up eight runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over three innings while striking out three as the Cubs fell 13-10 to the Brewers.
Oof. After a solid relief outing to begin the season, Quintana's first start was a disaster, as he dug a hole the Cubs' offense couldn't climb out of. The southpaw's HR/9 rate has been creeping up steadily over the last few years, and with MLB's official baseballs appearing to be livelier once again in 2019, keeping them in the yard could be a challenge for Quintana. He's next set to take the mound Thursday at home against the Pirates.
