Quintana is hoping to be more consistent in his first full season with the Cubs, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Quintana struck out 12 batters and didn't allow a run in his first start for the Cubs on July 16, but he scuffled in August, giving up six home runs and posting a 5.73 ERA for the month. The lefty followed the rough patch with a 2.51 ERA in September. "I want to help my team every fifth day, get as many wins as I can and be consistent," Quintana said. "That's what I learned a couple of times last year, be more consistent every five days." Cubs catcher Willson Contreras said Quintana eventually became more comfortable with the team's scouting reports, which helped him find a groove later in the season. Now that Quintana is going through his first spring training with the Cubs, his comfort level should only increase, which could help him avoid rough patches like he had last August.