Cubs' Jose Quintana: Labors through five innings
Quintana did not factor into the decision against the Dodgers on Sunday, pitching five innings and giving up two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three.
Though he gave up only a pair of runs, Quintana has far from sharp in the start, issuing three walks and throwing 99 pitches -- only 58 of which were strikes -- in five innings. He was nonetheless in line for the win when he took the mound in the sixth inning, but a leadoff home run by Cody Bellinger and a pair of hits that followed sent Quintana to the showers. The 30-year-old will look to get back in the win column for the first time since May 5 when he faces the Mets at home Saturday in his next scheduled start.
