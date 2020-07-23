The Cubs placed Quintana (thumb) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
The transaction was merely a formality, as Quintana has yet to resume throwing off a mound since requiring surgery July 2 to address a laceration on his left thumb. Quintana is expected to throw a bullpen session next week, and from there, he'll steadily build up his arm by throwing in live batting practice and simulated games. If he avoids any snags in the ramp-up process, Quintana could be ready to make his 2020 debut around the middle of August.