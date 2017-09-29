Cubs' Jose Quintana: Lasts just 4.2 frames against Reds

Quintana allowed four runs on six hits while striking out five batters through 4.2 innings during Friday's win over Cincinnati. He didn't factor into the decision.

Quintana posted a 1.63 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 10.1 K/9 through his previous four September starts, so while he'll finish the regular season on a bit of a downer, the lefty heads into the postseason on a high overall. However, the real test is still ahead, as the Cubs will be depending on Quintana to be at his best against other high-end hurlers in the playoffs.