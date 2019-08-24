Cubs' Jose Quintana: Lasts just four innings Saturday
Quintana (11-8) lasted just four innings and took the loss in Saturday's 7-2 defeat by the Nationals. He allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks, while striking out three.
Quintana was nicked for a first-inning run on a Anthony Rendon sacrifice fly but ran into bigger trouble in the third as the Nationals plated four runs on three singles and two walks. He was removed for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth after throwing 79 pitches. Quintana will carry a 4.05 ERA and 1.29 WHIP into his next start, scheduled for Friday at Wrigley Field against the Brewers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...