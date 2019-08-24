Cubs' Jose Quintana: Lasts just four innings Saturday

Quintana (11-8) lasted just four innings and took the loss in Saturday's 7-2 defeat by the Nationals. He allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks, while striking out three.

Quintana was nicked for a first-inning run on a Anthony Rendon sacrifice fly but ran into bigger trouble in the third as the Nationals plated four runs on three singles and two walks. He was removed for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth after throwing 79 pitches. Quintana will carry a 4.05 ERA and 1.29 WHIP into his next start, scheduled for Friday at Wrigley Field against the Brewers.