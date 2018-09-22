Cubs' Jose Quintana: Lit up by White Sox

Quintana (13-11) allowed five runs on nine hits while striking out eight over five innings, taking the loss Friday against the White Sox.

Quintana was spotted an early 1-0 lead, but that would quickly evaporate after surrendering three runs in the second, one in the fourth and another in the sixth. He was yanked from the ballgame with 88 pitches (56 strikes). Friday's outing was uncharacteristic of how Quintana has pitched this season, owning 3.95 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with a 150:68 K:BB through 164.1 innings prior to his disappointing performance. He'll have a chance to redeem himself in his next start Wednesday against Pittsburgh.