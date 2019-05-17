Cubs' Jose Quintana: Loses second straight

Quintana (4-3) allowed three runs on six hits across five innings to take the loss Thursday against the Reds. He walked one and struck out four.

Quintana lost his second straight decision, though the lefty pitched decently in both outings. It didn't help that the Cubs scored a total of two runs in those games. Quintana still has a solid 3.68 ERA and 50:15 K:BB across 51.1 innings this season. He'll look to get back into the win column in his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against the Phillies.