Cubs' Jose Quintana: Makes successful spring debut
Quintana pitched two scoreless innings and picked up the win in Friday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks. He gave up one hit and struck out one.
Quintana is coming off a 2018 season in which he compiled a respectable 4.03 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 174.1 innings. The Cubs are certainly hoping he comes closer to the numbers he posted in his last full season with the crosstown White Sox in 2016, however, when he produced a 3.20 ERA and 1.16 ERA across 208 innings to go along with 192 strikeouts. The 30-year-old lefty certainly has the skills to take a step forward statistically in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 2.0
Catcher doesn't have much to offer, but Scott White's tiers show where it's worth the inve...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...