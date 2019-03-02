Cubs' Jose Quintana: Makes successful spring debut

Quintana pitched two scoreless innings and picked up the win in Friday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks. He gave up one hit and struck out one.

Quintana is coming off a 2018 season in which he compiled a respectable 4.03 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 174.1 innings. The Cubs are certainly hoping he comes closer to the numbers he posted in his last full season with the crosstown White Sox in 2016, however, when he produced a 3.20 ERA and 1.16 ERA across 208 innings to go along with 192 strikeouts. The 30-year-old lefty certainly has the skills to take a step forward statistically in 2019.