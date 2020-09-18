Quintana (lat) will throw a simulated game Saturday and could return to game action soon, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Quintana threw bullpen sessions Monday and Wednesday, and Saturday's simulated game could be one of his final hurdles prior to returning to the active roster. Manager David Ross said Friday that Quintana is "extremely close" to rejoining the team. The southpaw will likely work out of the bullpen upon his return.