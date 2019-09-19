Play

Cubs' Jose Quintana: Next start bumped back

Quintana's next scheduled start has been pushed back from Friday to Saturday, according to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune.

Quintana was set to take the ball in the second game of the Cubs' series against the Cardinals this weekend, but manager Joe Maddon decided to make a couple moves when Cole Hamels was scratched with shoulder fatigue, so Quintana will now start Saturday, and Alec Mills will get the nod Friday instead.

