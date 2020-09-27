Quintana is expected to be available in relief for Sunday against the White Sox with Adbert Alzolay receiving the starting nod, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Quintana returned from a lat injury to make a start Tuesday in the Cubs' loss to the Pirates, covering two innings and giving up a run on two hits. Alzolay served as the primary pitcher behind Quintana in that outing, but the two pitchers could end up flip-flopping roles in the regular-season finale. The Cubs are expected to use a four-man rotation of Yu Darvish, Kyle Hendricks, Jon Lester and Alec Mills in the postseason, so Quintana will likely have to settle for a relief role if manager David Ross elects to include him on the playoff roster.