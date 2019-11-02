Cubs' Jose Quintana: Optioned picked up

Quintana's $10.5 million club option was picked up by the Cubs on Saturday.

Quintana wasn't great in 2019, finishing the year with a career-worst 4.68 ERA. He's still worth his comparatively low salary even if remains at that level next season, and his 3.80 FIP suggests that a fair amount of positive regression is due.

