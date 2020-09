Quintana was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left lat inflammation, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Quintana presumably suffered the injury during Sunday's contest, as pitched three innings of one-run relief after Tyler Chatwood (forearm) left with an injury. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but it's poor timing for the Cubs given Chatwood's injury and the upcoming doubleheader this weekend. Adbert Alzolay is a likely candidate to enter the rotation in the meantime.