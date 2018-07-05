Cubs' Jose Quintana: Picks up win Wednesday

Quintana (7-6) gave up two runs on five hits and three walks over six innings to record the win Wednesday against the Tigers. He struck out four.

Quintana allowed solo home runs to Nicholas Castellanos and John Hicks but was otherwise in cruise control on the Fourth of July. It was nice to see the lefty complete six innings, as he had failed to do so in his previous three outings. Quintana's ERA is still a bit higher than expected at 4.22, but he'll look to continue trending in the right direction in his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday in San Francisco.