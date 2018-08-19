Cubs' Jose Quintana: Pitches better in no-decision

Quintana did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-1, 11-inning loss against the Pirates. He allowed one run on four hits and two walks over five innings, while striking out four.

Quintana pitched better than he did in his last two starts, when he allowed a combined 10 earned runs, but the Chicago offense didn't do enough to get the lefty his 11th win of the season. Quintana actually looked like he'd go even deeper in the game, but he started the sixth inning by allowing a single, a walk and a double before getting the hook. This was nonetheless a step in the right direction for the 29-year-old, and he'll look to build on it his next outing, which is scheduled for Saturday against the Reds.