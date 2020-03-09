Cubs' Jose Quintana: Pitches better Sunday

Quintana allowed one run across two innings in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks. He gave up three hits and two walks, while striking out two.

Quintana allowed three runs over two innings in his spring training debut Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction, albeit in a short outing. The lefty will look to build some momentum over the next few weeks and head into the regular season with some confidence after posting a career-worst 4.68 ERA in 2019.