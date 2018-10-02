Cubs' Jose Quintana: Pitches five innings in no-decision

Quintana (13-11) took the hill in Monday's loss to the Brewers and wound up with a no-decision. He went five innings and gave up one run on six hits while striking out six.

It was a solid performance by Quintana to close out the regular season, although it did mark the fourth straight start that he only lasted five innings. He'll finish the year with a 4.03 ERA and 1.32 WHIP and hope that he'll make a start in the postseason if the Cubs can get by the Rockies in the Wild Card round.